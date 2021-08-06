Britney Spears’ lawyer asks judge to push forward conservatorship ruling

Britney Spears‘ lawyer has filed new legal documents requesting a judge boost a court hearing around her controversial conservatorship.

It comes after the singer was recently given permission to hire her own lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, who has since filed paperwork to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship which has been operating since 2008.

The next hearing in the long-running case is set to take place on September 29, but Rosengart has now requested that the court move it to 23 August at the latest.

“Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate,” he said, as TMZ reports. “There has been an evident dissipation of assets of Ms. Spears’ Estate, and that dissipation is ongoing.”

Rosengart says that if the date of the hearing can’t be altered, he has also asked the judge to consider suspending Jamie at the earliest date possible.

Last month, it was claimed legal documents supported Spears’ call to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from his role in her conservatorship.

In documents reportedly seen by The Blast, Spears’ current conservator, Jodi Montgomery, says she supports Britney and has joined Britney’s petition to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship.

In addition, Montgomery also says that Spears’ medical team agrees with her stance that Jamie should be removed from his position as conservator of Britney’s estate.