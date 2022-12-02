Britney Spears musical to open on Broadway in 2023

A Britney Spears-inspired musical called Once Upon A One More Time is set to open on Broadway in 2023, it has been confirmed.

Once Upon A One More Time was originally scheduled to make its debut in Chicago in 2019, but was delayed to April 2020. Its shows were later cancelled completely because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, before eventually premiering in Washington DC in November 2021.

Now, it has been announced that the musical comedy, produced by Tony winners James L Nederlander and Hunter Arnold, will open on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre on June 23, 2023, followed by previews that start on May 13.

Based on an original story written by Jon Hartmere, the play centres around a book club formed by Cinderella, Snow White and Ariel and the disruption caused when their fairy godmother shares a book called The Feminist Mystique with them, opening their eyes to a world away from “bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss”.

Singles like ‘Oops I Did It Again’, ‘Lucky’, ‘Circus’ and ‘Toxic’ feature as the soundtrack to the fairytale book club.

Elsewhere, this month Britney Spears opened up about the numerous documentaries that have been made on her life, describing them as “trash and nothing more than trash”.

The singer also recently revealed that she has permanent nerve damage on the right side of her body.

Last month marked the one-year anniversary since Spears was released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship.