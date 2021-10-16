Britney Spears opens up about life after conservatorship: “I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake”

Britney Spears has opened up about life after her conservatorship, the strict rules enforced during it and the treatment she received by her family.

In an Instagram post shared overnight (October 15), Spears shared an image of an ornate Christmas tree – “because why not ???!!!,” she said – writing about life in the immediate aftermath of the court’s decision to end her conservatorship after 13 years.

“I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake !!!” she began.

Read Spears’ full post below:

Spears spoke of the things that “scare” her, such as being trailed by paparazzi outside an elementary school. “It’s like they want me to do something crazy,” she wrote.

Because she is “fearful of doing something wrong” and because of the way she was treated throughout the course of her conservatorship, the ‘Toxic’ artist said she would be looking at having to “do things a little differently from now on”, concluding that she would be “staying clear of the business”.

In a landmark hearing in June, the pop star publicly called for an end to her conservatorship, which was overseen by her father, Jamie Spears. Jamie maintained control over Spears’ assets, finances, career and more, the continuation of which Spears called “abusive”, adding that she “would honestly like to sue my family”.

Three months later, on September 30, Jamie was suspended from his role as conservator, Judge Brenda Penny saying it was “in the best interest of the conservatee”, with accountant John Zabel – nominated by Britney’s team – being appointed as an interim fiduciary conservator.

The decision led to an influx of activity from Spears, highlighting several aspects of the experience by initially saying she was “on cloud nine”, then hitting out at her family over their handling of the conservatorship, then addressing the #FreeBritney movement and thanking her supporters. Jamie, however, issued a statement saying his suspension from the role was “a loss for Britney”.

Earlier this week, Spears said she is writing a book about the ghost of a murdered girl who is stuck in limbo. Sharing a brief synopsis to her Instagra, fans were quick to draw similarities between Spears’ character and her situation with the conservatorship.