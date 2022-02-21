Britney Spears reportedly lands “record-breaking” deal for tell-all book

Britney Spears has reportedly signed a “record-breaking” deal to publish a tell-all book in which she will detail her career and family.

The pop star was released from her 13-year court-ordered conservatorship last year and has been outspoken about her family’s treatment of her on social media since.

According to Variety, publishers Simon & Schuster has agreed on a deal with Spears that will see them publish her memoir. The book will share the pop star’s own accounts of “her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family”.

Advertisement

Page Six also reports that the deal was secured after a bidding war with multiple other publishers and is worth as much as $15million (£11m). Spears has not yet commented on the reports.

NME has contacted Simon & Schuster for comment.

Last week (February 16), Spears revealed that she was invited by members of Congress to meet and discuss her conservatorship. The pop star shared a screenshot of a letter from two members of Congress – Florida’s Charlie Crist and California’s Eric Swalwell – on her Instagram account.

In the letter, Crist and Swalwell invited Spears and her counsel to meet with them in Congress to “describe in your own words how you achieved justice”, adding that they “would appreciate learning more about the emotional and financial turmoil you faced within the conservatorship system”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, last month, a judge ruled that Spears should have control over her money and refused to allow funds from her conservatorship to be set aside to pay her father’s legal fees that stemmed from the challenges to her conservatorship.

A second hearing on the issue of who should pay for those legal fees is scheduled for March 16, with another set to take place on July 27.