Britney Spears reveals she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has revealed that she went through an abortion while she was dating Justin Timberlake two decades ago.

The revelation was made in the pop icon’s upcoming tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me, set for release on October 24. While the book hasn’t been released, PEOPLE has shared an excerpt from the book, in which Spears recounts her experience during the ordeal.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake began dating in 1999 and were a couple until their split in 2002. The excerpt shared by PEOPLE does not include a specified date or year when the abortion took place, only that it happened while they were dating.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears wrote in the book. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Spears added: “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father. To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

Justin Timberlake has yet to comment on Spears’ revelation.

Britney Spears’ sharing of the excerpts comes after it was revealed that she will not be narrating the audiobook version of the upcoming memoir due to the “heart-wrenching” time of “reliving” experiences. Instead, the singer has revealed that actress Michelle Williams will be the one taking the reins. Spears will only be reading the book’s introduction.

Spears first announced she was working on a book back in April 2022. “I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic… it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life…I’ve never been able to express openly,” she wrote in a since deleted Instagram post.

The Woman In Me will explore the pop star’s rise to fame, music career and time becoming a mother. It is also set to see Spears talk about her 13-year-long conservatorship in detail for the first time.