Britney Spears says her brother Bryan was “never invited” to her wedding

Britney Spears has confirmed that her brother Bryan was “never invited” to her recent wedding, telling him to “go fuck [himself]” in a new Instagram post.

Spears married Sam Asghari last Thursday (June 9) at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, with the guestlist featuring Paris Hilton, Madonna and Drew Barrymore, while Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested after gatecrashing the ceremony.

In a new Instagram post, Britney discussed how Bryan was never set to attend her wedding, despite Bryan’s girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin writing on their joint Instagram page that he missed the ceremony to attend his daughter’s graduation.

In her post, Britney referenced a 2020 interview he gave on Drew Plotkin’s podcast about her conservatorship, which he called a “great thing” for the Spears family and something they had to “work together as a family to keep it all going.”

In the new post, Britney wrote: “Bryan, your podcast interview was so SPECIAL,” she said, adding an eye-roll emoji. “I know you and the family had no bad intentions at all whatsoever taking all those years away when I wanted to honestly just be a respected individual with a glass of red wine. But like you said in your interview, Bryan when asked by that incredibly kind man, ‘Why doesn’t your family just let her be?’

“Your response was, ‘She can’t even make a dinner reservation.’ None of you ever wanted it to end because you all loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing !!! What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!! You were never invited to my wedding, so why even respond ???”

Britney Spears is EXPOSING her brother Bryan and says he was NEVER invited to her wedding in the first place! pic.twitter.com/NVnUWW9nHJ — Britney Stan 👰 (@BritneyTheStan) June 14, 2022

Britney added: “You hurt me and you know it,” then added, “Psss, I have an assistant to make my dinner reservations … DID YOU NOT KNOW???” Britney then concluded: “I know you’re my blood, and yes blood runs deep, but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me… GO FUCK YOURSELF Bryan – Fuck you.”

She then turned her attention to the United States police, saying that they “make me feel like absolutely nothing, adding: “Just because [cops] wear a star on their shirt every day, they think that gives them the opportunity to bully people.”

Britney Spears is CALLING OUT the police: “Just because they wear a star on their shirt every day they think that gives them the opportunity to bully people…” pic.twitter.com/wXSyn3dzy4 — Britney Stan 👰 (@BritneyTheStan) June 14, 2022

In his 2020 interview, Bryan said: “She’s always wanted to get out of [the conservatorship]. It’s very frustrating to have — whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating. She’s wanted to get out of it for quite some time.”

Elsewhere, Britney has been granted an emergency restraining order against her ex-husband, Jason Allen Alexander, after Alexander gatecrashed the pop star’s wedding.

Alexander, who Spears wed during a Las Vegas ceremony in 2004 – before the marriage was annulled 55 hours later – broke into the premises on June 9, prior to the ceremony beginning. “Where’s Britney?… I’m here to crash the wedding,” Alexander said, referring to Spears as his “first and only wife”.