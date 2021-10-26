Britney Spears says she “wants justice” after conservatorship ends

Britney Spears has hit out at her family and called for “justice” after her conservatorship finally ended.

It comes just weeks after father Jamie was suspended from his role as conservator.

Now the singer has shared a lengthy post on Instagram. “Don’t you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organise trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes ??? It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after… OK I get it… they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them,” she wrote alongside a photo of a typewriter.

“Well I’m no longer available to any of them now!!! I don’t mind being alone … and actually I’m tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa… if you’re rude to me then I’m done… peace out,” she continued before adding, “This message is to my family… for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know!!!”

She added: “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice!!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life… do you now how hard that is???”

Spears previously hit out at her family over their handling of her conservatorship earlier this month.

“If you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months, no car… no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day seven days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off… I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!,” she wrote at the time.