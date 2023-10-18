Britney Spears shares reason for shaving her head in 2007

Britney Spears has revealed her reasons for shaving her hair off in 2007 in her upcoming memoir.

The pop icon first announced her new tell-all memoir The Woman In Me back in April, and has since shared excerpts from the highly-anticipated book. In the book, which is out next week (October 27), she speaks about the many headlines she has faced throughout her career, including the time she shaved her hair 16 years ago.

“I’d been eyeballed so much growing up,” she explained in an excerpt, obtained by PEOPLE. “I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body since I was a teenager.”

She added: “Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.”

Spears was put in a court-ordered conservatorship, which lasted for 13 years before it was terminated in 2021. In The Woman In Me, she wrote: “Under the conservatorship, I was made to understand that those days [of having autonomy over her body] were now over.”

Britney Spears finally reveals why she shaved her head in 2007 pic.twitter.com/nP9lestNow — Daily Pinpoint (@DailyPinpoint) October 17, 2023

“I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take,” she said. The ‘Oops, I Did It Again’ singer also wrote about how she lost her creative flair because her “heart wasn’t in it anymore.”

She said: “As far as my passion for singing and dancing, it was almost a joke at that point… Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself.”

In reflection, Spears said she “feels sick” about her father and his associates having control over her body and money.

“Think of how many male artists gambled all their money away,” she explained. “How many had substance abuse or mental health issues. No one tried to take away their control over their bodies and money. I didn’t deserve what my family did to me.”

The Woman In Me will be available to buy on October 27. You can pre-order the book here.

BRITNEY SPEARS DID AN INTERVIEW AND IS ON THE COVER OF PEOPLE MAGAZINE “It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future.” #TheWomanInMe pic.twitter.com/5AZIdxT9ux — Britney Stan ✨ (@BritneyTheStan) October 17, 2023

While talking to PEOPLE, the record-setting pop star said: “Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me.

“After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life.”

She continued: “It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies—just me owning my past, present and future.”

Elsewhere, Spears revealed also that she had an abortion while in a relationship with Justin Timberlake. In another excerpt of her book, she described the situation as “one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”