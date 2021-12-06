Britney Spears slams “forced therapy” under conservatorship

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to satirise years of therapy that she undertook as part of her conservatorship, describing it as “forced” and “against [her] will.”

Spears posted the video on her 40th birthday last week (December 2), in which she plays both the therapist and the client. “I’m here to help you,” she says, in character as the therapist. “Everything’s going to be fine. I need to do my work to help you succeed.”

The video then cuts to Spears in different clothing, lying on the couch. “I’m feeling fine,” the client character responds blankly. “I’ve had a great year. I’ve had a great day.”

Watch the full video below:

In the caption, Spears speaks openly and honestly – as well as sarcastically – about the therapists she was made to see under Jamie Spears’ 13-year conservatorship.

“As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will, being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success… it was a joy,” she quipped.

“In this beautiful nation, it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist.”

Spears’ conservatorship was officially ended in November 2021, with Spears recently calling the decision the “best day ever.” Claims about Spears’ conservatorship have ranged from accusations that her phone was tapped, to allegedly wanting $2 million to end it, to being forced to take both psych and blood tests.

Another recent social media post indicated that a post-conservatorship Spears is aiming to to use her platform in order to advocate for “people with real disabilities and real illnesses.”