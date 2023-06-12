Britney Spears speaks out on “not true” drug claims

Britney Spears has responded to rumours alleging that her family is concerned about her having drug issues, describing them as “not true”.

In a story published on The Sun, Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline is reported as saying the pop singer is “on meth”. According to the report, Federline allegedly planned an intervention, saying: “I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.”

Spears later took to Instagram to deny the rumours. In a post, she wrote: “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that.”

“It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me. it breaks my heart and the news is so low. l’ve always felt like the news bullies me,” she continued.

Federline later acknowledged The Sun report, claiming that while he did agree to the interview, the story was “fabricated”.

In a statement to TMZ, Federline said: “It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here.”

Earlier this year, Spears took to social media to quash rumours about her health amid claims that her inner circle has planned an intervention for her. “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died,” Spears said.

Back in January, police confirmed that Spears was not in “any kind of danger” after conducting a wellness check as concerns for the singer grew online. Despite receiving “calls into [their] dispatch,” The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California said “we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm”.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news”, Spears later wrote of the wellness check. “During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

The singer elaborated on the incident again in another post, writing on Twitter that she was she was “shocked as hell” when police arrived to conduct the wellness check, and describing it “uncalled for”. She added: “l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad.”