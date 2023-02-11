BRITs viewers criticise Tom Grennan for comments about Ellie Goulding’s breasts

BRITs viewers have criticised Tom Grennan for comments he made on stage about Ellie Goulding’s breasts at tonight’s (February 11) ceremony.

The BRIT Awards 2023 is taking place at London’s The O2, hosted by Mo Gilligan and taking place on a Saturday for the first time.

Earlier in the night, Grennan and Goulding presented the award for Best New Artist together. “Don’t I look good next to Ellie Goulding?” Grennan asked as they took to the stage. Turning to her, he added, while gesturing to her outfit: “I love what you’re doing. Are they your real boobs?”

Advertisement

Goulding was wearing a black top with the mould of two breasts on it. “No, these are not,” she replied to him.

Viewers have criticised Grennan on Twitter, calling his comments “cringe” and “inappropriate”. “Tom Grennan asking Ellie Goulding if those are her real boobs. So cringe. Didn’t he write a song about toxic masculinity?” One Twitter user wrote.

Tom Grennan asking Ellie Goulding if those are her real boobs. So cringe. Didn’t he write a song about toxic masculinity? 🫣🙅🏼‍♂️ #Brits2023 — Aaron Sokell 🇺🇦🇪🇺❤️ (@aaronsokell) February 11, 2023

“Tom Grennan casually verbally harassing Ellie Goulding on stage at the Brits with that “are those your actual breasts” comment and getting way with it is not a good look in 2023, lads,” another added.

Tom Grennan casually verbally harassing Ellie Goulding on stage at the Brits with that "are those your actual breasts" comment and getting way with it is not a good look in 2023, lads. — Paul Wheeler (@paulwradio) February 11, 2023

Advertisement

See more reactions below.

Cringe. Assume Tom Grennan has been drinking since breakfast and trying to be funny?? Does he realise he’s at the Brits and live on stage/TV. Ellie Goulding handled it well. #Brits https://t.co/Ptm8kvVeZw — Andrew Yee (@AndrewYee2) February 11, 2023

Oh Tom Grennan WHY are you even commenting on her appearance? Her boobs?? UGh. FGS. #BRITs #Brits2023 — Jennifer Beattie (@nowMrsMFL) February 11, 2023

That Tom Grennan bit with Ellie Goulding must’ve been scripted I can’t imagine someone actually saying that on live TV #BRITS — ◟̽◞̽ kay ◟̽◞̽ (Taylor’s Verison) (@RaquiaAli) February 11, 2023

The Brits: Let’s promote gender equality by removing gendered categories. Also at the Brits: Tom Grennan asks his co presenter Ellie Goulding if those are her real boobs. — Emmy (@MsQuinnHistory) February 11, 2023

Watching the #BRITs has me seriously questioning why anyone let’s men leave the house.. Aitch wins for grime and doesn’t even mention the black community. Tom Grennan asked Ellie Goulding if her tits were real and Mo just asked Flo if they celebrated their award by having sex 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Rachel (@RachTE93) February 11, 2023

Did Tom Grennan actually ask Ellie Goulding about her tits on TV? Really? What year are we in? And does he know he’s on cam? Also, she is a giant and he is an ant. Buh bye #Brits2023 — Cat Davies (@KittyCointreau) February 11, 2023

#TomGrennan just insulted #elliegoulding by asking if her boobs were real !! It's 2023 ! That's highly inappropriate!!! #britawards2023 — Norma Robb (@realrobbo) February 11, 2023

Elsewhere at the BRITs 2023, Harry Styles kicked things off in sparkling style with a performance of ‘As It Was’ before acknowledging his “privilege” as he won Artist Of The Year. Wet Leg recited Alex Turner’s infamous 2014 BRITs acceptance speech as they won Best New Artist.

Host Mo Gilligan sparked confusion as he introduced performer “Sam Capaldi”, while Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell celebrated “friendship” as he collected the band’s trophy for Best International Group.

Other performances tonight will come from Sam Smith and Kim Petras, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

Keep checking back to NME.com for all of the action from the BRIT Awards 2023 as it happens here.