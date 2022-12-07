Broadway’s ‘KPOP’ The Musical sets closing date after only 17 official performances

KPOP The Musical will be playing its final Broadway performance on December 11, after only 17 official performances.

The musical officially opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre on November 27, following a string of previews, which first began in mid October. Set to play its final performance on Broadway next week on December 11, KPOP would have played 44 previews and 17 official performances in total as of its final day.

According to Playbill, KPOP’s final showing will be dedicated to the Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community. It will also include a special event, featuring a panel discussion that will “celebrate and reflect on AAPI representation on the Broadway stage”. Panelists include David Henry Hwang, the first Asian-American playwright to win a Tony; Helen Park, who composed KPOP and was also the first Asian female composer on Broadway; Korean playwright Hansol Jung; as well as Asian American Performers Action Coalition’s Pun Bandhu.

Advertisement

Supported by The Asian American Foundation with Gold House, Asian American Performers Action Coalition and the Ma-Yi Theater Company, 200 complimentary tickets to KPOP’s final show are being offered to the AAPI community.

However, the show has announced that an original Broadway cast recording album will be released on February 24, 2023. According to Playbill, acclaimed music producer Harvey Manson Jr. will be producing the record.

Prior to KPOP’s Broadway debut, producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes described KPOP as something “no one has ever seen before on stage, complete with epic production values, catchy songs, passion and heart”. Speaking on lead actress Luna, former member of K-pop quartet f(x), the duo said: “In the world of K-pop, no one embodies these elements better than Luna. We are thrilled to introduce Broadway audiences to one of the most exciting music superstars in the world.”