Brockhampton release chaotic ‘Don’t Shoot Up the Party’ music video

Brockhampton have shared a music video for ‘Don’t Shoot Up the Party’. The track is taken from the group’s latest album, ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’, which arrived in April.

The band performed the song on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last month, and now they’ve shared a chaotic video that was co-directed by Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract, Dan Streit, and Cole Kush. Watch it below:

Alongside the music video release, Brockhampton have announced ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine Plus Pack’, a deluxe edition of the album which features four new tracks previously only available on physical copies of the album. The bonus cuts are ‘JEREMIAH (ORIGINAL)’, ‘PRESSURE / BOW WOW’, ‘SEX’, and ‘JEREMIAH (RMX)’.

These tracks will also be included in the album’s forthcoming vinyl release. Pre-orders for two editions– “The Light Edition” pressed on coloured vinyl, and an online-exclusive “The Machine Edition” pressed on black vinyl with alternative artwork – will go live on Brockhampton’s merchandise store this Friday, the same day the deluxe edition will be released.

‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ is one of two albums Brockhampton plan to release this year – two albums that may be their “last”. NME gave the record a three-star review upon its release, describing it as “a record defined by the collective’s emotional heaviness”.

The group are expected to release more singles in the summer, and will tour the UK in 2022.