Brockhampton share ‘Big Pussy’, the first single from their final album

Brockhampton have shared a new single titled ‘Big Pussy’, the first to be lifted from what the hip-hop collective have said will be their final album, ‘The Family’.

Produced by Brockhampton’s Bearface along with Nick Velez, ‘Big Pussy’ clocks in at just over two minutes and is underpinned by an energetic, eclectic instrumental. Unlike much of the group’s work, it’s a solo cut that only features bandleader Kevin Abstract rapping.

‘Big Pussy’ arrives alongside a video directed by Alex Huggins and Harrison Fisherman and shot around New York. Watch that below:

Brockhampton announced ‘The Family’ last month. The follow-up to last year’s ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ will arrive on November 17 via Question Everything/RCA Records, and will be their final record.

The group – who rebranded from AliveSinceForever to Brockhampton in 2014 and released their debut single the following year – revealed in January that 2022 would be their last year as an active group.

After a pair of shows in London in February, Brockhampton’s farewell shows took place at this year’s Coachella Festival, where they announced their final album. In October, Abstract confirmed the album was on the way, tweeting: “BROCKHAMPTON ALBUM BEFORE YEAR IS OVER FUCK I AM EXCITED THANK U FOR BEING PATIENT.”

‘The Family’ will mark Brockhampton’s seventh studio album. They released their ‘Saturation’ trilogy in 2017, with fourth album ‘Iridescence’ arriving in 2018. ‘Ginger’ was released in 2019, with ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ arriving in 2021.

In June, Brockhampton released a cover of Kool & The Gang‘s ‘Hollywood Swinging’ as part of the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru. The same month, Brockhampton member Merlyn Wood released a solo single, ‘Green Light’.