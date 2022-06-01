Brockhampton’s Meryln Wood shares solo single ‘Green Light’

Brockhampton’s Merlyn Wood has shared a new track and video for ‘Green Light’. Watch the music video below.

The song is part of the four singles and four videos Wood plans to drop in the coming weeks. The release plan coincides with the number 444, which in numerology points to one life phase ending and another beginning, according to a release. The Texas-via-Ghana rapper had been a member of Brockhampton from 2012 up to this year’s Coachella, where the band held their last performance as a group.

Inspired by Nintendo 64 gaming and his plans to take advantage of the future, the video features Merlyn transforming his world into a video game as he chooses a selection of cars, girls, clothes, and more.

Advertisement

The track was produced by his collaborator and producer CONNIE, who also teamed up with Merlyn on his 2021 single ‘S.Y.K.’ Wood raps “turn it up” and “motherfucking go time green light” on repeat in the high octane track.

Last month, fellow Brockhampton member Kevin Abstract shared a collaboration with Easy Life called ‘Dear Miss Holloway’. The single will feature on Easy Life’s new LP ‘Maybe In Another Life’. Meanwhile, Abstract and his Brockhampton bandmates played their final show as a group before their “indefinite hiatus” last month at Coachella 2022.

During their performance at weekend one of the bash, they also confirmed a final album would be released later this year. The group then released a short trailer for their currently-untitled new record.

Brockhampton released their previous album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ in 2021.