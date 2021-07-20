Brockhampton’s new album will come out “before the end of the year”

Brockhampton‘s seventh and potentially last album will be out “before the end of the year” according to bandleader Kevin Abstract.

Earlier this year, prior to the band releasing new album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’, the frontman said the collective will release two albums in 2021, which are also set to be their last.

Doubling down on the promise in a new tweet, Abstract simply wrote: “NEW BROCKHAMPTON ALBUM OUT BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR.”

— kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) July 20, 2021

NME gave Brockhampton’s ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ a three-star review upon its release, describing it as “a record defined by the collective’s emotional heaviness”.

“While ‘Roadrunner’ doesn’t provide party-starting hits tailor-made for when the clubs re-open, Brockhampton remains a vehicle for its sprawling cast of members to interrogate and overcome their darkest thoughts as one, and it’s a welcome reminder that you can tackle anything if you do it together.”

The band are planning to tour the album through the UK in January and February next year, after their dates were postponed twice due to COVID-19.

The new dates, which are set around a full European run of dates, take place in early 2022, beginning with a Glasgow show on January 27 and ending with two gigs at London’s Brixton Academy the following month.

Meanwhile, Abstract returned with a new solo single featuring Slowthai called ‘Slugger’ this week.