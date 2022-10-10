Brown Eyed Girls’ JeA drops laidback new single ‘Orange Drive’

Brown Eyed Girls leader and soloist JeA has unveiled the dreamy new music video for her single ‘Orange Drive’.

On October 10, the veteran K-pop idol released a new digital single titled ‘Orange Drive’ along with its gorgeous music video. In the new visual, JeA lounges lazily in her car in the middle of an open field, while the sun drenches the singer and her surroundings in warm orange light.

“Beautiful day (Beautiful day) / When the sun kisses the night / You’re the reason why my world is spreading,” she croons on the laidback pop number.

‘Orange Drive’ was produced by VERYGOODS and co-composed by the singer as part of a music project called ‘WING Project 2’. It marks JeA’s first solo single since 2020’s ‘Greedyy’, which featured MAMAMOO member Moonbyul.

The new track is also JeA’s first release since departing her previous agency, Mystic Story’s APOP in 2021. The Brown Eyed Girls leader currently signed with 12Ent. Her bandmates Miryo and Ga In remain with APOP, while Narsha is signed to Steit Entertainment.

Brown Eyed Girls’ last release as a group had been their October 2019 cover studio album ‘RE_vive’, which comprised covers of Korean songs from as early as the 80s. The record had included songs by artists like h.o.t, Uhm Jung-hwa and Yoon Sang. Their last original release had been their 2015 studio album ‘Basic’, which was led by the controversial single ‘Warm Hole’.