Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kick off first tour in six years

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their first tour in six years with a mammoth 28-song set in Tampa, Florida yesterday (February 1).

Opening with ‘No Surrender’, Springsteen and the band ran through some of their greatest hits alongside newer material from their 2020 album ‘Letter To You’ over the course of almost three hours.

The set included a seven-song encore where they wheeled out tracks including ‘Born To Run’, ‘Rosalita’, ‘Dancing In The Dark’ and ‘Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out’ before Springsteen gave an acoustic solo performance of ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’.

You can check out fan-filmed footage of the gig as well as the full setlist below.

Bruce Springsteen and the ESB- Ghosts live in Tampa 2023

(Credits: Spring-Nuts on YouTube) pic.twitter.com/hEngWbqroV — Bruce Springsteen's Tour News (@BruceTourNews) February 2, 2023

Setlist:

‘No Surrender’

‘Ghosts’

‘Prove It All Night’

‘Letter To You’

‘The Promised Land’

‘Out In The Street’

‘Candy’s Room’

‘Kitty’s Back’

‘Brilliant Disguise’

‘Nightshift’

‘Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)’

‘The E Street Shuffle’

‘Johnny 99’

‘Last Man Standing’ (live debut)

‘House of A Thousand Guitars’

‘Backstreets’

‘Because The Night’

‘She’s The One’

‘Wrecking Ball’

‘The Rising’

‘Badlands’

Encore:

‘Burnin’ Train’ (live debut)

‘Born to Run’

‘Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)’

‘Glory Days’

‘Dancing in the Dark’

‘Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out’

‘I’ll See You in My Dreams’ (solo)

The US leg of the tour will continue until April before Springsteen and the E Street Band move on to Europe. They will be playing four UK dates in total, in Edinburgh, Birmingham and two shows in London as part of the BST Hyde Park series. You can see the full list of UK and European dates below and buy your tickets here.

APRIL

28 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic

MAY

5, 7 – Dublin, RDS Arena

13 – Paris, La Défense Arena

18 – Ferrara, Parco Urbano G. Bassani

21 – Rome, Circo Massimo

25 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

30 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

JUNE

11 – Landgraaf, Megaland

13 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

16 – Birmingham, Villa Park

21 – Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena

24, Monday 26 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

30 – Oslo, Voldsløkka

JULY

6, 8 – London, BST Hyde Park

11, 13 – Copenhagen, Parken

15 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

18 – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadion

23 – Munich, Olympiastadion

25 – Monza, Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

Last November, Springsteen defended the price of tickets for the tour in response to the outcry over how much some fans were being charged.

“And the bottom line is that most of our tickets are totally affordable. They’re in that affordable range,” he said in an interview.

“We have those tickets that are going to go for that [higher] price somewhere anyway. The ticket broker or someone is going to be taking that money. I’m going, ‘Hey, why shouldn’t that money go to the guys that are going to be up there sweating three hours a night for it?’”