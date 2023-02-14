Bruce Springsteen and The National’s Bryce Dessner team up for new song ‘Addicted To Romance’

Bruce Springsteen and The National‘s Bryce Dessner have collaborated on a new song for Rebecca Miller’s film She Came To Me called ‘Addicted To Romance’.

The romantic comedy starring Peter Dinklage as a moody classical composer is due to have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival this week.

‘Addicted To Romance’, which was written and performed by Springsteen and orchestrated by Dessner, who also worked on the film’s score, will be heard for the first time during the screening on February 16.

Speaking of Springsteen’s contribution to the film, Miller said (via Variety): “I really love Bruce’s music. For the end of ‘She Came to Me,’ we wanted an original song. I had a secret wish it might be Bruce, but I was reluctant to ask because I felt it was so unlikely, and frankly I was a bit shy.

“[Composer] Bryce Dessner encouraged me to ask — he was sure Bruce would love the film, so I approached him. Bruce and [his wife Patti Scialfa] ended up watching the film, and, to my delight, they both loved it! Bruce said he’d take a few days to see if anything came to him for a song. Miraculously, ‘Addicted to Romance’ was the result. He says he was inspired by the film, which is a great honor for me.”

Dessner added in a Facebook post: “I got to fulfil a lifelong dream in collaborating with Bruce Springsteen on a song for the soundtrack of #rebeccamiller’s new film ‘She Came to Me‘……writing this soundtrack was one of the most rewarding and creative experiences I have had, and I was so honored to help produce and orchestrate Bruce’s song ‘Addicted to Romance’ for the movie.”

‘Addicted to Romance’ was produced by Ron Aniello and Dessner, with backing vocals by Patti Scialfa, Benjamin Lanz on Trombone and Kyle Resnick on Trumpet.

Earlier this month, Springsteen and co. kicked off their first tour in six years with a mammoth 28-song set in Tampa, Florida.

However, last weekend, he was forced to perform a show in Dallas, Texas without three members of the E Street Band, with guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrel both having to miss the show after testing positive for COVID-19.

Elsewhere, The National added a second London date to their 2023 UK tour after the first show sold out in just two hours. The band will now headline London’s Alexandra Palace on September 27 as well as the day prior.

Tickets for their UK and and European tour are on sale now and are available to purchase here.