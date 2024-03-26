Bruce Springsteen announced as first international songwriter to become a Fellow of The Ivors Academy

Bruce Springsteen is set to become a Fellow of The Ivors Academy – making him the first international songwriter to receive the honour.

Announced today (March 25), The Boss is set to receive the award at this year’s instalment of the Ivors, which will take place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday, May 23.

Becoming an Academy Fellow is the highest honour the organisation bestows, and with it, the iconic singer, songwriter and guitar becomes the first-ever international songwriter that the Academy has inducted into Fellowship in its 80-year history.

“I’m proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognised by The Ivors Academy. In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last fifty years,” Springsteen said of the announcement. “This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”

His induction into the Fellowship of The Ivors Academy recognises his “outstanding contribution to the craft of songwriting”, as well as acknowledging the unmissable impact he has had on the UK’s cultural landscape.

With the award, he will be the 27th Fellow of the Academy, joining a variety of songwriting icons including Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush CBE, Joan Armatrading CBE, and Sting, who received the award last year.

“There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our Fellowship,” said Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy. “Songwriters are powerful storytellers, who capture our lives, loves and hardships. Bruce has always told the greatest stories. The Fellowship marks the esteem in which he is held by all those who share his craft.”

The Ivor Novellos are regarded as a pinnacle of creative musical achievement since they were first presented in 1956, and those who receive the awards are decided by award-winning songwriters and composers from The Ivors Academy.

According to a press release, Bruce Springsteen was chosen this year as a Fellow of the Academy due to his influence and impact on the craft of songwriting. His recording career spans 50 years, beginning with 1973’s ‘Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ’ and running up to his 21st studio album ‘Only the Strong Survive’, which arrived in 2022.

He has sold over 140million records globally and has won awards including 20 Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony Award. He has also been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, as well as been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom – America’s highest civilian award.

To commemorate the award from the Ivors Academy, a limited edition vinyl of ‘The Best of Bruce Springsteen in Jersey Devil Red’ has been made available on Amazon. Visit here to find out more.

As for the 2024 awards, this year’s nominees will be announced on Tuesday, April 23, and the winners will be revealed at The Ivors with Amazon Music at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday, May 23.

In other Bruce Springsteen news, earlier this month The Boss kicked off his 2024 world tour in Arizona after taking a health break.

Held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, the gig marked the first of Springsteen’s comeback shows with the E Street Band after having to postpone a hefty chunk of dates in 2023 due to health concerns.

Before the comeback show, he took part in Mark Knopfler’s star-studded charity re-recording of ‘Going Home’, which starred the likes of Queen‘s Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and many more.

He also made a cameo appearance in a recent episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and announced details of a career-spanning compilation, titled ‘Best Of Bruce Springsteen’ – due for release on Friday, April 19 via Sony Music.

Later this summer, Springsteen is set to return to this side of the pond for his 2024 UK and Ireland tour – find any remaining tickets here.