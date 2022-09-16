Bruce Springsteen announces ‘Nebraska’ 40th anniversary vinyl reissue

Bruce Springsteen is set to celebrate the 40th birthday of his ‘Nebraska’ LP with a special anniversary vinyl reissue.

‘Nebraska’ followed ‘The River’ and came out in September 1982. The album sits alone in Springsteen’s discography as being recorded entirely solo.

Following its 40th anniversary on September 30, a new pressing of the album on Black Smoke vinyl is the Essentials Record of the Month for October from subscription service Vinyl Me, Please.

‘Nebraska’ has been half-speed mastered for the new version by engineer Barry Grint, whose previous credits include The Beatles and Madonna.

Looking forwards meanwhile, Springsteen has a new album in the pipeline, according to Jann Wenner. The former Rolling Stone founder let slip that The Boss is releasing a new record in an interview about his new memoir Like A Rolling Stone with Billboard.

Wenner then added: “There’s a new Bruce [Springsteen] record coming out this fall, which is stunning. I’m listening to that.”

Despite announcing a world tour with the E Street Band in 2023 back in July, Springsteen has yet to reveal details of a new album. His last record was 2020’s ‘Letter To You’.

The gigs, which will be The Boss’ first with the full E Street Band since 2017, are part of an extensive world tour that kicks off in the US between February 1 and April 14 before heading to Europe for a run that includes two shows at London’s Hyde Park.

Any remaining tickets for the 2023 US arena gigs are available here.