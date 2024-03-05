Bruce Springsteen announces new greatest hits album

Bruce Springsteen has announced a new greatest hits album – find all the details below.

The career-spanning compilation, titled ‘Best Of Bruce Springsteen’, is due for release on Friday, April 19 via Sony Music. You can pre-order it here.

Per an official description, the forthcoming collection captures The Boss’ “storied 50-year recording career, from 1973’s ‘Greeting From Asbury Park, NJ’ to 2020’s ‘Letter To You’“. It’ll boast new cover artwork shot by Eric Meola during the ‘Born To Run’ sessions, and new liner notes by Erik Flannigan.

Advertisement

The physical editions (2LP and 1CD) will feature 18 tracks, with the digital version arriving as an expanded 31-song package.

The tracklists for ‘Best Of Bruce Springsteen’ are as follows:

2LP and 1CD



‘Growin’ Up’

‘Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)’

‘Born To Run’

‘Thunder Road’

‘Badlands’

‘Hungry Heart’

‘Atlantic City’

‘Dancing In The Dark’

‘Born In The U.S.A’

‘Brilliant Disguise’

‘Human Touch’

‘Streets Of Philadelphia’

‘The Ghost Of Tom Joad’

‘Secret Garden’

‘The Rising’

‘Girls In Their Summer Clothes’

‘Hello Sunshine’

‘Letter To You’

Digital deluxe



‘Growin’ Up’

‘Spirit In The Night’

‘Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)’

‘4th Of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)’

‘Born To Run’

‘Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out’

‘Thunder Road’

‘Badlands’

‘Prove It All Night’

‘The River’

‘Hungry Heart’

‘Atlantic City’

‘Glory Days’

‘Dancing In The Dark’

‘Born In The U.S.A’

‘Brilliant Disguise’

‘Tougher Than The Rest’

‘Human Touch’

‘If I Should Fall Behind’

‘Living Proof’

‘Streets Of Philadelphia’

‘The Ghost Of Tom Joad’

‘Secret Garden’

‘The Rising’

‘Long Time Comin”

‘Girls In Their Summer Clothes’

‘The Wrestler’

‘We Take Care Of Our Own’

‘Hello Sunshine’

‘Ghosts’

‘Letter To You’

Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to embark on a UK/Ireland and European tour in May. The run of concerts includes two nights at Wembley Stadium in London in July. Find any remaining tickets (UK/Ireland) here.

Advertisement

The Boss’ 2024 North American tour, meanwhile, is scheduled to begin in Phoenix, Arizona on March 19. Find any remaining tickets for those dates here.

In other news, Bruce Springsteen recently made a cameo appearance in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.