Bruce Springsteen being treated for peptic ulcer disease symptoms, postpones all September shows

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced the cancellation of their September shows as Springsteen is being treated for illness.

Today (September 7), Springsteen took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to break the news, sharing a statement on the social media platform. “Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s (September 8) show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y,” the statement begins.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

The statement goes on to reveal that Springsteen is being treated for “symptoms of peptic ulcer disease” and that “the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

Springsteen added in his own statement: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

He went on to add: “We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper portion of your the intestine. In severe cases, it could lead to a disease that could lead to internal bleeding, a hole in the stomach wall, obstruction and even gastric cancer.

Springsteen last had to cancel his concerts in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 over an unspecified illness at the time. A statement announcing those cancellations read: “Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the update read.

“We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

While information on the rescheduled dates for his September shows have yet to be announced, Springsteen revealed to fans that they will soon receive news on new dates.

(5/5) Ticketholders will receive information regarding rescheduled dates for the postponed shows, which are listed below. pic.twitter.com/X48a2drp2X — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

The current US tour he is embarking on began on February 1 in Florida, and marked the first time that Springsteen and the E Street Band have toured together since 2019. Following a run of UK, Ireland and EU dates – including a headlining stop at London’s BST Hyde Park – the musician returned for another US leg on August 9.

At the first of his US gigs this month, held at Wrigley Field in Chicago, The Boss used the final song on his 44-song setlist to pay tribute to The Band guitarist and singer-songwriter Robbie Robertson, whose death was announced earlier that day.

Springsteen’s BST Hyde Park performance scored a glowing five-star review from Rhys Buchanan for NME. Buchanan wrote: “A force of personality like no other, if Springsteen’s ultimate goal really is to change lives by night, then it’s mission accomplished here. Punctuated with lessons of life, love and loss, he’s hit another home run at Hyde Park.”