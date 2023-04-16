Bruce Springsteen Day set to be held in New Jersey

A day dedicated to Bruce Springsteen is set to be held in New Jersey later this year.

Governor of Garden State Phil Murphy confirmed Bruce Springsteen Day will be held on September 23 at the inaugural American Music Honors, which were held at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music last night (April 15).

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognisable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time,” said Governor Murphy.

Advertisement

“It is important that we recognise Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers. We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values. I am both honoured and proud to declare his birthday Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey.”

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time, period. And so, I am both honored and proud to announce @springsteen's birthday, Sept. 23, will officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in the Garden State. pic.twitter.com/Ux5B54jdlB — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 16, 2023

Over the years, Springsteen has received numerous accolades including the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the nation’s highest civilian honour – in 2016.

Last month, President Biden also presented him with the National Medal of Arts alongside author Colson Whitehead, singer Gladys Knight, actor Mindy Kaling and designer Vera Wang. He was also inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1999.

Last month, Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off first tour in six years. They wrapped up their US leg on Friday (April 14) and will now move on to Europe.

They will be playing four UK dates in total, in Edinburgh, Birmingham and two shows in London as part of the BST Hyde Park series.