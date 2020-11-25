Bruce Springsteen, Dua Lipa and Timothée Chalamet announced for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and Timothée Chalamet have been announced for Saturday Night Live next month.

Actor Jason Bateman will host the first show on December 5, which will also see Morgan Wallen finally perform after he was recently pulled from a schedule after videos of him at bars and parties without a mask went viral.

The following week, Timothée Chalamet will present an episode that features Springsteen & The E Street Band and finally, on December 19, Lipa will be the musical guest while former cast member Kristen Wiig will host.

Springsteen previously appeared on SNL in 2015, while Lipa made her debut in 2018.

Wallen was due to perform on October 10 but was replaced by Jack White.

Speaking in a video at the time, Wallen said: “I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this.”

Dave Chapelle recently hosted the post-election episode of the show while The Strokes also performed ‘The Adults Are Talking’ and ‘Bad Decisions’ from their latest album, ‘The New Abnormal’ on the show hosted by comedian John Mulaney, last month.

Adele also hosted the show alongside musical guest H.E.R. in October. During her opening monologue, Adele explained why she was featured as the show’s host and not the musical guest.

“My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both,” she told the audience, updating fans on the status of her much anticipated new album. “I’d rather put on some wigs …have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”