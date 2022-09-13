NewsMusic News

Bruce Springsteen has a new album on the way this year, says Jann Wenner

The former Rolling Stone founder let slip in an interview for his memoir

By Damian Jones
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen performing in 2021. Credit: Al Pereira/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen has a new album in the pipeline, according to Jann Wenner.

The former Rolling Stone founder let slip that The Boss is releasing a new record in an interview about his new memoir Like A Rolling Stone with Billboard.

When asked about current pop and hip-hop music, he said: “There’s a lot of good stuff, and there’s a lot of trash and trivial stuff. Honestly, I don’t think it’s as good as [rock ’n’ roll]. I don’t think the singing is good, and I don’t think the arranging is good. Historically, it’s another turn in the cycle. Whether rock ‘n’ roll is going to come back – possibly not, because the sound is so different, and the circumstances are different. But I’m kind of stuck with the music I liked when I was young. Give me the Stones.”

Wenner then added: “There’s a new Bruce [Springsteen] record coming out this fall, which is stunning. I’m listening to that.”

Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner in 2017. CREDIT: Jim Spellman/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Despite announcing a world tour with the E Street Band in 2023 back in July, Springsteen has yet to reveal details of a new album. His last record was 2020’s ‘Letter To You’.

NME has contacted a spokesperson for Springsteen for comment.

Meanwhile, Springsteen will team up with Wenner later tonight (September 13) for a Q&A on Like A Rolling Stone at 92nd Street Y in New York. Tickets to the event are available here.

Elsewhere, Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau recently released a statement following criticism about the musician’s ticket prices for his forthcoming tour.

The gigs, which will be The Boss’ first with the full E Street Band since 2017, are part of an extensive world tour that kicks off in the US between February 1 and April 14 before heading to Europe.

Any remaining tickets for the 2023 US arena gigs are available here.

