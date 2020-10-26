Bruce Springsteen has doubled down on his love for Lana Del Rey in a new interview.

Back in August, The Boss called Lana “simply one of the best songwriters” in the US, and has now heaped more praise on the singer.

Appearing on the Colbert show to promote his new album ‘Letter To You’, which came out on Friday (October 23), Springsteen was asked which albums he’s been listening to in full recently.

“I listen to Lana Del Rey’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ album,” he replied. “I just love her writing. It’s cinematic. Her album’s great.”

During his From His Home To Yours radio show on SiriusXM earlier this year, Springsteen praised Del Rey, writing: “Lana is simply one of the best songwriters in the country, as we speak.

“She just creates a world of her own and invites you in. So a big favourite of mine, the lovely Lana Del Rey.”

Reviewing ‘Letter To You’, Springsteen’s new album with the E Street Band, NME called the record “his best work in 20 years,” writing: “A powerful synthesis of past and present, ‘Letter To You’ shows us the strength that can be found in sorrow.”

Lana Del Rey, meanwhile, recently returned with new song ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’, which precedes her upcoming album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

Reviewing the song, NME described the track as “a classic between-albums palette cleanser that, in the context of the new record, will continue her journey to ever more distant plains”.