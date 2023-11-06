Steven Van Zandt says Bruce Springsteen is “in great shape” amid peptic ulcer disease recovery

Bruce Springsteen is supposedly on the mend and in “great shape” while undergoing treatment for peptic ulcer disease according to guitarist Steven Van Zandt.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Van Zandt, who is a guitarist in Springsteen’s E Street Band, said The Boss is doing well, and that the entire band are gearing up for a return next year. “We’re gonna come back stronger than ever in March,” Van Zandt said, referring to Springsteen and the E Street Band’s tour picking back up in March 2024.

“It was a very, very intense first six months of the tour — maybe our most intense ever. And so we’re gonna come back with that same intensity, and it’s gonna be great.”

Advertisement

Springsteen, 74, fell ill with a then-undisclosed illness back in August that resulted in two cancelled Philadelphia shows. Three weeks later, all of Springsteen’s September tour dates were postponed when it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with peptic ulcer disease.

In early October, he rescheduled the affected US gigs and confirmed to fans that he’d be embarking on the tour between March and September 2024 instead. You can find any remaining tickets to US shows here.

The first date of Springsteen’s 2024 UK/Ireland and European tour will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (May 5), before the singer-songwriter heads over to the Boucher Road venue in Belfast (9). Concerts in Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park (12), Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh (16) and Dublin’s Croke Park (19) will follow, as well as a stop at the Stadium Of Light in Sunderland towards the end of the month (22).

From there, The Boss and his band will continue with the new run of European shows before returning to the UK for the two London dates. Tickets for the Ireland gigs are set to go on general sale at 8am today (November 6) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.