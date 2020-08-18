Bruce Springsteen, Josh Homme and more to take part in Joe Strummer tribute live-stream

Bruce Springsteen, Josh Homme, Albert Hammond Jr, Tom Morello and more are set to participate in a special live-stream in tribute to Joe Strummer, which will also benefit the #SaveOurStages campaign.

Dubbed ‘A Song For Joe’, the two-hour event will air via YouTube this coming Friday (August 21) to mark what would have been the late Clash frontman’s 68th birthday. Fans in the UK can tune in from 8pm (BST).

Joining the aforementioned artists onscreen will be the likes of Brian Fallon, Frank Turner, Dropkick Murphys, Hinds, and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. Viewers can also expect some “very special guests” throughout the evening.

The event will be hosted by Jesse Malin and is due to premiere “never before seen live Joe Strummer footage”. You can check out the full line-up below.

Join us Friday, August 21st at 12 noon PDT / 3pm EDT / 8pm GMT for 'A Song for Joe' – a celebration of the life, legacy and birthday of Joe Strummer. Go to https://t.co/Oftwg7W65N for more information on this very special live event. pic.twitter.com/vZgPJdPF0o — JoeStrummer (@JoeStrummer) August 18, 2020

“To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honour Joe is really touching,” said Strummer’s wife Lucinda Tait. “Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organising all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together.

“Even though we can’t all be in the same room together, I cannot think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this.”

Malin added: “This tribute to Joe is not only a great way to honour him, but to also remind people how important his message is right now.”

While the stream is free to view, fans are invited to donate to #SaveOurStages – the NIVA movement aiming to save independent music venues across the US in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Last month, a number of previously unseen images of Joe Strummer taking part in the London Marathon were unearthed by the photographer Steve Rapport.

The first colour photo of Strummer waving to the crowd in 1983 went viral after Rapport posted his photo on Twitter.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he told NME of the response, adding that he now has “so many Clash fans” following him on Instagram.