Bruce Springsteen says Lana Del Rey is “simply one of the best songwriters” in the US

Bruce Springsteen has called Lana Del Rey “simply one of the best songwriters” in the US in the latest episode of his radio series.

The Boss hosts From His Home To Yours on SiriusXM and played Del Rey’s 2012 track ‘American’ in the most recent instalment.

In the song, the star name-checks Springsteen himself, singing: “Springsteen is the kind, don’t you think?/I was like, hell yeah that guy can sing.” After playing the song, the veteran musician said: “She’s, uh, name-checking some guy from New Jersey in there. I’m not sure who.”

Advertisement

He continued to talk about Del Rey, calling her hometown of Lake Placid, NY a “fabulous little American town”, before moving on to discuss her songwriting itself. “Lana is simply one of the best songwriters in the country, as we speak,” he said.

Bruce Springsteen talking about Lana Del Rey on his radio show last night❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bk22TUXkrP — a – chemtrails 9/5 (@theblackestdae) August 15, 2020

“She just creates a world of her own and invites you in. So a big favourite of mine, the lovely Lana Del Rey.”

Springsteen recently featured on Bon Iver’s new song ‘AUATC’. The track, whose title stands for ‘Ate Up All Their Cake’, was released earlier this month (August 6) and also features an appearance from Jenny Lewis.

Meanwhile, Del Rey released her first audiobook, ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’ last month (July 29), which finds her reading her poetry over music created by Jack Antonoff. A hardback book of her poetry will follow in September.

Advertisement

Last week (August 7), the star teased a new song called ‘Tulsa Jesus Freak’ in a since-deleted Instagram post. It has been speculated that the track could appear on her forthcoming album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, which is due for release on September 4.