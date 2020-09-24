Bruce Springsteen mourns lost loved ones on powerful new song ‘Ghosts’

Bruce Springsteen has shared a new song – listen to ‘Ghosts’ below.

The track is the latest preview of The Boss’ upcoming new album ‘Letter To You’, which comes out on October 23.

“‘Ghosts’ is about the beauty and joy of being in a band and the pain of losing one another to illness and time,” Springsteen said of the new song.

“‘Ghosts’ tries to speak to the spirit of the music itself, something none of us owns but can only discover and share together. In the E Street Band it resides in our collective soul, powered by the heart.”

Listen to ‘Ghosts’ and watch its lyric video below.

‘Letter To You’ is the first Springsteen album to feature the legendary E Street Band since 2014’s ‘High Hopes’.

“I love the emotional nature of ‘Letter To You’,” Springsteen said of the new record in a statement. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

The Boss recently revealed that he wrote the entirety of ‘Letter To You’ on a guitar gifted to him by a fan. “I just took a quick glance at it and it looked like a nice guitar, so I jumped in the car with it,” he said in a recent interview.

More projects are also set to be in the works from the New Jersey legend. In a new Rolling Stone interview, Springsteen revealed he has “a lot of really good music left” including multiple full-length “lost albums”.