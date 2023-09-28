Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 tour dates due to ongoing illness

Bruce Springsteen has officially postponed the remainder of his upcoming 2023 tour dates with the E Street Band, citing his continuing battle with peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen, 74, had initially fallen ill with a then-undisclosed illness last month that resulted in two cancelled Philadelphia shows. Three weeks later, all of Springsteen’s September tour dates were postponed when it was revealed the singer had been diagnosed with peptic ulcers.

Today (September 28), a statement shared to Springsteen’s social media accounts confirmed that dates planned through December would also be rescheduled for 2024.

The statement notes that while Springsteen has “continued to recover steadily”, he has been advised to “continue treatment through the rest of the year” per consultations with his doctor.

The statement included a personal note from Springsteen himself, who thanked “friends and fans” for their “good wishes, encouragement, and support”. He added: “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Springsteen’s final show before the postponements took place on September 3 at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, located in his native New Jersey. There, he performed ‘The River’ album cut ‘Two Hearts’ for the first time with the E Street Band in six years, and closed on his cover of Tom Waits‘ ‘Jersey Girl’ to pay tribute to the locale.

In a five-star review, NME praised Springsteen’s July performance in London’s Hyde Park as “a goliath three-hour set” where “the music feels more vital than ever before”.

For those in North America still seeking a Springsteen experience in 2023, a photography exhibition dedicated to “The Boss” has opened this month in Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theatre. Bruce Springsteen: Portraits Of An American Music Icon will run at the Theatre until Monday October 30, with tickets available here.