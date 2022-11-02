Bruce Springsteen praises Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’: “She’s a tremendous writer”

Bruce Springsteen has hailed Taylor Swift as “super talented” while speaking about her new album ‘Midnights’.

During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen explained that he was glad to not be coming up as a new artist in 2022. “We came up in a golden age for what we did,” the singer-songwriter said.

“If you were a young guy playing a guitar in 1967, 1975, 1985… you came up just as that whole business turned into something that no-one ever thought it would, y’know? So it’s a blessing.”

He continued: “But I wouldn’t wanna be starting now, no. I don’t know if you can create… it’s just a different world, that’s all.”

Howard Stern then suggested that the “way of becoming successful” had changed since the early days of The Boss’ career. In response, Springsteen cited Swift as an example of someone who is still making “great records”.

“My daughter’s a Taylor Swift fan to the max,” he said. “The other day I pick[ed] her up at the airport. [She] says, ‘Dad, Taylor Swift [has] got a banging new record!’. She plays it for me – top volume – all the way from Newark to Colts Neck [New Jersey], dancing in her seat.”

Springsteen added: “I said, ‘That’s what I like to see’. It felt good.”

Asked about his thoughts on ‘Midnights’, he replied: “It was good – she’s super talented. She’s a tremendous writer, and I know her producer Jack Antonoff very well. They’re making great records.

“So there’s people out there… there’s a lot of great work going on, people still making great records. And people are finding a lot of joy in those records – that’s gonna go on. It’s just gonna be different, y’know?”

Check out the video clip above.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Springsteen opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life. The musician passed away in 2011 aged 69.

Last month saw The Boss announce a new album called ‘Only The Strong Survive’. It’s due for release next Friday (November 11) via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Bruce Springsteen is set to embark on a tour in 2023 with his E Street Band, including two sold-out concerts at London’s BST Hyde Park series. Find any remaining tickets for the UK and Ireland dates here.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has detailed the US leg of ‘The Eras Tour’ for next year.