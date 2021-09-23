Bruce Springsteen to release 1979 ‘No Nukes’ concert film in November

Bruce Springsteen is set to release a concert film showing his 1979 No Nukes concerts alongside the E Street Band.

The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts film will feature footage of the band’s entire setlist from the Madison Square Garden MUSE benefit concerts for the first time, including ten never-before-released performances.

Among the setlist is live staples like ‘Badlands’ and ‘Born To Run’, alongside covers of Buddy Holly’s ‘Rave On’ and a version of Maurice Williams’ ‘Stay’ with special guests Jackson Browne, Tom Petty and Rosemary Butler.

Advertisement

The multi-day No Nukes concerts featured a wealth of artists in support of a non-nuclear future, with Springsteen’s performance taking place while recording was underway on album ‘The River’.

Thom Zimny, a longtime collaborator with Springsteen, has edited the product from the original 16mm film with remixed audio from Bob Clearmountain.

Speaking about the release, Zimny said: “A few years ago, I started re-examining the filmed archives for Bruce and the Band’s appearances at the No Nukes concerts of 1979. I quickly realised that these were the best performances and best filming from the Band’s legendary seventies, and dedicated myself to bringing out the full potential of the footage.

“Having worked as Bruce’s principal director and editor for the last 20 years, I can say without reservation that this newly re-edited, re-mixed and restored ninety minute film is the gold standard for Bruce and the Band live during one of their greatest creative periods.”

You can check out the full setlist from the concert film below.

Advertisement

‘Prove It All Night’

‘Badlands’

‘The Promised Land’

‘The River’

‘Sherry Darling’

‘Thunder Road’

‘Jungleland’

‘Rosalita Come Out Tonight’

‘Born To Run’

‘Stay’

‘Detroit Medley’

‘Quarter To Three’

‘Rave On’

The film will be released in physical formats on November 19. You can buy the concerts in various forms, ranging from two CD’s with DVD, two CD’s with Blu-Ray, or two LP formats.

You’ll be able to purchase the film digitally from November 16, and rent it digitally on various platforms on November 23.