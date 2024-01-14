Bruce Springsteen reportedly working on film of the making of ‘Nebraska’

Bruce Springsteen is reportedly working on a film adaptation of the making of his beloved 1982 studio album ‘Nebraska’.

As noted by Showbiz 411, the Boss is said to be consulting about the possible film alongside director Scott Cooper, who is known for his films including Out of the Furnace, Black Mass and, most appropriately, Crazy Heart, about a washed-up country singer played by Jeff Bridges.

‘Nebraska’ was Springsteen’s sixth album, and it stands out in his catalogue due to the stripped back nature of the recordings. He was going through a dark psychological period, and had recorded a batch of songs as demos on a 4-track recorder, intending to re-record them with the E Street Band. Ultimately, the singer decided to release the demos as they were.

World of Reel reports that the new film may be based on Warren Zanes’ book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

Back in November, E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt said that Springsteen was on the mend and “in great shape”, after undergoing treatment for a peptic ulcer disease.

“We’re gonna come back stronger than ever in March,” Van Zandt said, referring to Springsteen and the E Street Band’s tour picking back up in March 2024.

“It was a very, very intense first six months of the tour — maybe our most intense ever. And so we’re gonna come back with that same intensity, and it’s gonna be great.

Springsteen, 74, fell ill with a then-undisclosed illness back in August that resulted in two cancelled Philadelphia shows. Three weeks later, all of Springsteen’s September tour dates were postponed when it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with peptic ulcer disease.

In early October, he rescheduled the affected US gigs and confirmed to fans that he’d be embarking on the tour between March and September 2024 instead. You can find any remaining tickets to US shows here.

The first date of Springsteen’s 2024 UK/Ireland and European tour will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (May 5), before the singer-songwriter heads over to the Boucher Road venue in Belfast (9). Concerts in Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park (12), Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh (16) and Dublin’s Croke Park (19) will follow, as well as a stop at the Stadium Of Light in Sunderland towards the end of the month (22).

From there, The Boss and his band will continue with the new run of European shows before returning to the UK for the two London dates. Find any remaining tickets here.