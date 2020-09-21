Bruce Springsteen says he has full-length “lost albums” to release from archives

Bruce Springsteen says he has “a lot of projects” in the works for the near future, including full-length “lost albums” to release from his archives.

Springsteen announced new album ‘Letter To You’ last week, his first with The E Street Band since 2014’s ‘High Hopes’.

Speaking about the new record in an interview with Rolling Stone, Springsteen also discussed other upcoming projects, which he said also includes a follow-up to his 1998 box set ‘Tracks’.

While citing “a lot of projects” that are in the planning, Springsteen said: “There’s a lot of really good music left. You just go back there. It’s not that hard. If I pull out something from 1980, or 1985, or 1970, it’s amazing how you can slip into that voice. It’s just sort of a headspace. All of those voices remain available to me, if I want to go to them.”

The interview also reveals that the future projects will feature full-length pieces from the star’s archives, and that he has full-length “lost albums” which he plans to release in the future.

In the same interview, Springsteen revealed that he wrote the entirety of new album ‘Letter To You’ on a guitar that was gifted to him by a fan.

After receiving the present at one of his ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ shows, Springsteen said he “took a quick glance at it and it looked like a nice guitar, so I jumped in the car with it,” before writing the entire album on it.

Springsteen also opened up on the resurgent Black Lives Matter movement, calling it a movement of “tremendous hope” that “history is demanding”.

“White supremacy and white privilege have gone much deeper than I thought they did,” he said.

Reviewing Springsteen’s last album, 2019’s ‘Western Stars’, NME wrote: “Majestic in its scale, but traditional in its subject matter and narratives, ‘Western Stars’ is a wonderful thing. It perfectly leads into his reunion with the E Street Band, with whom he’ll be heading into the studio to work on album 20 later this year. The Boss rambles on; on this evidence, his next journey will be some trip.”