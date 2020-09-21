Bruce Springsteen wrote whole of new album on guitar gifted to him by fan

Bruce Springsteen has revealed that he wrote his entire upcoming album on a guitar a fan gave to him as a present.

The Boss used the acoustic instrument to pen his 20th album ‘Letter to You’, after receiving the present at one of his ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ shows

He recalled to Rolling Stone: ”I said, ‘Geez, you know, thanks.’

”And I just took a quick glance at it and it looked like a nice guitar, so I jumped in the car with it.”

The E Street Band leader went on to use the guitar while writing in a variety of rooms at his New Jersey home, including his bar and bedroom.

“All the songs from the album came out of it,” he said.

“In perhaps less than 10 days. I just wandered around the house in different rooms, and I wrote a song each day. I wrote a song in the bedroom. I wrote a song in our bar. I wrote a song in the living room.”

In the same interview, Springsteen opened up on the resurgent Black Lives Matter movement, calling it one of “tremendous hope” that “history is demanding”.

“White supremacy and white privilege have gone much deeper than I thought they did,” he said.

“I think my feeling previously to the past three or four years was that racism and white supremacy and white privilege were veins in our extremities, rather than an aorta that cuts through the very heart of the nation, which I feel it is now. So that was eye-opening, whether I was previously stupidly innocent to that or not.”

‘Letter To You’ will be released on October 23 and is the first Springsteen record to feature the E Street Band since 2014’s ‘High Hopes’. The 12-track album was recorded at the star’s home in New Jersey and has an “emotional nature”, according to the star.