Bruce Springsteen’s 74th birthday marked with Bruce Springsteen Day

The first ever Bruce Springsteen Day was officially held in New Jersey yesterday (September 23) to mark The Boss’s 74th birthday.

It comes after Governor of Garden State Phil Murphy confirmed the event in the singer-songwriter’s home state at the inaugural American Music Honors earlier this year.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognisable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time,” said Governor Murphy at the time.

“It is important that we recognise Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers. We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values. I am both honoured and proud to declare his birthday Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey.”

Happy Bruce Springsteen Day! pic.twitter.com/bj1VV2vGyk — New Jersey (@NJGov) September 23, 2023

His own Instagram page also marked the event and his birthday by sharing the music video for his 2008 song ‘Girls In Their Summer Clothes’, alongside a message, which read: “Not only is it Bruce Springsteen Day in N.J., but this year, Bruce’s birthday also coincides with the last day of summer. As the season’s last warm breeze blows down E Street, here’s one to play it out. Happy Birthday, Bruce!”

The Rolling Stones‘ Ronnie Wood also sent birthday wishes to Springsteen on his own Instagram page.

He wrote: “Happy birthday @springsteen!” alongside a series of photos of the pair performing together.

Tom Morello and Slash also offered many happy returns with the former writing: “Happy 74th birthday to the great Mr. Bruce @springsteen!” alongside a picture of the pair performing together.

Happy 74th birthday to the great Mr. Bruce @springsteen! pic.twitter.com/0N20NlH7LQ — Tom Morello (@tmorello) September 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Springsteen recently announced he was postponing a series of shows due to “symptoms of peptic ulcer disease”.

In a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Elsewhere, The Killers recently covered Springsteen’s ‘I’m On Fire’ earlier this month at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in New Jersey.