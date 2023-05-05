Bruno Major announces Asia tour this August

Bruno Major is returning to Asia this August for a tour.

The singer-songwriter has confirmed the tour via his official website, alongside additional confirmation from Singapore concert organiser Symmetry Entertainment on social media today (May 5).

Advertisement

Bruno Major’s ‘Planet Earth’ tour will see the ‘Nothing’ act perform in Japan, South Korea, Bangkok, Makati, Singapore, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur between August 8 and August 20. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

The Singapore concert is set to take place on August 17 at the Capitol Theatre with tickets going on sale next week (May 12) at 10am local time. Ticketing prices have yet to be announced.

Ticketing information surrounding the rest of Bruno Major’s upcoming Asia shows have yet to be announced.

Bruno Major’s 2023 Asia tour dates are:

August 8 – Tokyo, Japan – WWW X

August 11 – Seoul, South Korea – YES 24 Live Hall

August 13 – Bangkok, Thailand – Voice Space

August 15 – Makati, Philippines – Samsung Performing Arts Theater

August 17 – Singapore – Capitol Theatre

August 19 – Jakarta, Indonesia – GBK Basketball Hall

August 20 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Bruno Major was last meant to perform in Asia in February 2020 but had to cancel the tour due to the coronavirus. At the time, he announced that the shows would be rescheduled to August of that year, but those were ultimately cancelled due to the worsening global pandemic. His last shows in Asia took place in 2018.

Advertisement

Today (May 5), Major released a new single titled ‘We Were Never Really Friends’, marking his first release since 2020. The new single is said to be part of an upcoming album, though details surrounding the record are currently unknown.