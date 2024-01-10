Bruno Mars announces concerts in Bangkok and Singapore

Bruno Mars is returning to Southeast Asia for a pair of shows later this year.

Today (January 10), concert promoter Live Nation announced that Bruno Mars will perform in Bangkok, Thailand and Singapore this March and April. The Bangkok show will take place on March 30, while the Singapore concert takes place on April 5.

The Bangkok concert is set to be held at the Rajamangala National Stadium, with Live Nation pre-sales beginning on January 25. Public sales begin the following day, on January 26 via the Live Nation Thailand website.

Live Nation pre-sales for the Singapore concert will be available from 11am until midnight on Friday, January 19 via the Live Nation Singapore website.

Public sales will kick off on Saturday, January 20 via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have yet to be announced. The Singapore concert will be hand at the National Stadium.

At the time of publishing, no other Southeast Asia tour dates have been announced.

The announcement comes as the Silk Sonic singer kicks off a seven-show residency at the Tokyo Dome in Japan from January 11 until January 21. Prior to the upcoming Japan shows, and his newly announced Thailand and Singapore shows, Bruno Mars last performed in Asia in Seoul, South Korea, and Bulacan, the Philippines in June last year (2023).

Bruno Mars last toured performed in Singapore and Thailand in 2018 as part of his 24K Magic World Tour. Bruno Mars’ last solo music came in the form of his 2016 album ’24K Magic’. In 2021, he teamed up with Anderson .Paak to form Silk Sonic. They released the album ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ in November that year.