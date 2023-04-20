Bruno Mars announces concerts in Seoul and Manila this June

Bruno Mars is finally returning to Asia this June for three concerts.

The news was announced on Thursday (April 20) via Live Nation Asia. Two concerts have been announced for Seoul, South Korea, and Manila, the Philippines. The Seoul concerts are set to take place on June 17 and 18, while the Manila show will take place on June 24.

The South Korea shows will take place at the Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium. Tickets are being priced at ₩77,000, ₩99,000, ₩132,000, ₩165,000, ₩176,000, ₩210,000 and ₩250,000. Ticket pre-sales for Hyundai Card members go on sale from 12pm local time until 11:59pm local time on April 27. General sales begin at 12pm local time on April 28. Tickets will go on sale here.

The Manila show will take place at the Philippine Arena. Tickets will be priced at ₱2,750, ₱5,550, ₱7,250, ₱11,250, ₱13,750, ₱16,000, ₱17,750 and ₱18,750. Live Nation PH member pre-sales go on sale on April 27 from 10am local time. General sales begin at 12pm local time on April 28. Tickets will go on sale here.

At the time of publishing, no other Asia dates have been announced.

Bruno Mars’ Asia 2023 tour dates so far are:

June 17 – Seoul, South Korea – Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium

June 18 – Seoul, South Korea – Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium

June 24 – Manila, the Philippines – Philippine Arena

Bruno Mars last toured Asia in 2018 as part of his 24K Magic World Tour, when he performed in Japan, Taiwan, China, Macau, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Bruno Mars’ last solo music came in the form of his 2016 album ’24K Magic’. In 2021, he teamed up with Anderson .Paak to form Silk Sonic. They released the album ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ in November that year.