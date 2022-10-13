Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for Grammys consideration

Bruno Mars has confirmed that Silk Sonic will not be submitting their debut album for consideration at next year’s Grammys.

Mars and Anderson .Paak released ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ in November 2021, featuring the singles ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’ and ‘Smokin Out The Window’.

While Silk Sonic picked up four Grammys – with ‘Leave The Door Open’ winning in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song categories – at the 2022 ceremony back in April, Mars has now confirmed that the duo will not be submitting ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ for consideration at the 2023 Grammys.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and, most importantly, sexually bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars told Rolling Stone in a statement.

“We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

Mars added: “Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open’. Everything else was just icing on the cake.

“We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more.

“Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it.”

Silk Sonic have also been victorious at the MTV VMAs, the BRIT Awards, the Billboard Music Awards and the BET Awards over the past 18 months.