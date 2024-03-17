Bruno Mars is reportedly $50million in debt due to gambling

Bruno Mars reportedly owes MGM Grand Casino $50million (£39million) in gambling debt.

Mars is set to enter his ninth year performing a residency in Las Vegas, but according to News Nation, the singer is paying off his debts to MGM.

A “well-placed Vegas insider” has reported that Mars “owes millions” to them from gambling, alleging the total comes close to $50milion. “(MGM) basically own him,” they added.

They went on to say that Mars apparently makes $90million off the deal he makes with the casino, but after paying off his debts and taxes, takes home $1.5million per night.

Representatives for MGM and Mars did not respond to News Nations‘ requests for comment.

Mars last released music with with Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic, whose debut album NME rated five stars: “On ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’, the magic is in the way that the music moves: the songs are radiant and full of joy, formed from the synergy of two relentlessly creative minds.

“The album glows with appreciation for the simple but irreplaceable power of working alongside someone you trust and respect like no other — and it sounds as effortless and rewarding as an old friendship.”

In other news, Mars has teamed up with Fender to create his own signature Stratocaster. He said about the guitar: “I don’t think of myself as a guitar player. I’m more of a frustrated songwriter.

“Every song is like a puzzle you have to solve, and a good guitar can bring something out of you that can help take you to the finish line. That’s what I wanted from this guitar.”