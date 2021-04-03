Bruno Mars is teaming up with Fortnite for new dance project

Bruno Mars is teaming up with Fortnite on a new dance project.

Mars’ dance skills will feature in an exclusive Icon Series Emote, which, as The Hollywood Reporter describes, “is a cosmetic item available in the game’s shop that is designed for players to further express themselves on the battle royale playing field.”

The emote will also be set to ‘Leave The Door Open’ – the debut single from Silk Sonic, aka project Mars is working on with Anderson .Paak.

Advertisement

Sharing news about the project on Instagram, Mars wrote: “Yo @fortnite let ya uncle Brunz teach ya how to swang to this thang.”

The emote is available to access now via the game’s shop. You can see Mars’ post about the project below:

Mars and Anderson .Paak brought their new collaboration Silk Sonic to the stage for the first time at the Grammys 2021 in March.

The pair announced the new project last month (February 26) and released their first single ‘Leave The Door Open’ on March 5.

Mars and .Paak joined forces on stage for the first time at tonight’s Grammys, performing alongside the likes of Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

Advertisement

Mars and Anderson .Paak toured extensively together back in 2017, with .Paak opening for Mars on his ’24K Magic’ world tour.

‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ will mark the first album from Mars since 2016’s ’24K Magic’. In 2019, he released a pair of collaborative singles – ‘Please Me’ with Cardi B and ‘Blow’ alongside Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton.

.Paak, meanwhile, released his latest album ‘Ventura’ back in 2019. Late last year, NxWorries – .Paak’s collaborative project with producer Knxwledge – debuted a new song titled ‘Where I Go’ as part of the virtual Double Happiness festival.

Earlier in the year, .Paak teamed up with Busta Rhymes for the collaborative single ‘YUUUU’. Taken from Busta’s album ‘Extinction Level 2: The Wrath of God’, the duo released the single in September, performing it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the following month.