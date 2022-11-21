Bryan Adams announces Asia tour with stops in Seoul, Singapore and more

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams has announced a tour of Asia in March 2023.

Today (November 21), the artist announced the upcoming Asian leg of his ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour via his Twitter account. The ‘80s icon’s string of performances kicks off in Seoul’s SK Handball Arena on March 2, before he travels to play in four Japanese locations – Sendai’s Sun Plaza Hall on March 4, Osaka’s Castle Hall on March 6, Tokyo’s Budokan on March 7, and Nagoya’s Zepp Nagoya on March 8.

Adams will then proceed to Southeast Asia, where he will play in Kuala Lumpur’s Arena Of Stars in Resorts World Genting on March 11, Singapore’s The Star Theatre on March 13, Manila’s Araneta Coliseum on March 15 and Bangkok’s Royal Paragon Hall.

Bryan brings his So Happy It Hurts 2023 Tour to S.E. Asia that kicks off in Seoul March 2nd! Visit https://t.co/CAY1m2kH3t for full list of shows and on sale dates! pic.twitter.com/3gi2foVRAL — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) November 21, 2022

For Adams’ concerts in Sendai, Osaka and Japan, S seats will be available at JPY15,000 and A seats will sell for JPY14,000. On the other hand, 1F standing tickets for Adams’ concert in Nagoya will be available at JPY15,000 while reserved 2F seats will sell for JPY20,000. Ticket prices for all other tour dates have yet to be announced.

For all of Adams’ Japanese concerts, pre-orders for members of concert promoter Udo Artists will be open between November 24 at 12 PM to December 16 11:59 PM local time. General sales will begin on December 10. More ticketing information for Adams’ Japanese dates can be found on Udo Artists’ official website. General ticket sales for Adams’ Seoul concert will open on November 29 at 12PM local time.

Additional information on ticket sales for all other concert dates have yet to be confirmed.

‘So Happy It Hurts’, Bryan Adams’ fifteenth studio album, was released by BMG in March and previewed by five singles, namely its title track, ‘On The Road’, ‘Kiss Ass’, ‘Never Gonna Rain’ and ‘Always Have, Always Will’. In support of the release, he has toured extensively across Europe and the UK since May.

Bryan Adams rose to global fame with the release of his 1984 full-length ‘Reckless’, which reached the number one spot on American and Canadian charts, and features the smash hits ‘Summer Of ‘69’ and the power ballad ‘Heaven’.

Bryan Adams’ Asian tour dates in 2023 are:

MARCH:

2 – SK Handball Arena – Seoul, South Korea

4 – Sun Plaza Hall – Sendai, Japan

6 – Osaka Castle Hall – Osaka, Japan

7 – Budokan – Tokyo, Japan

8 – Zepp Nagoya – Nagoya, Japan

11 – Arena Of Stars, Resorts World Genting – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

13 – The Star Theatre – Singapore

15 – Araneta Coliseum – Manila, Philippines

17 – Royal Paragon Hall – Bangkok, Thailand