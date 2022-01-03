Bryan Adams wants to expand on his photography career by making a film

Bryan Adams has said that he wants to make a movie.

The rock star, who also has a successful career as a photographer, said that he thinks his skills would be transferable to filmmaking.

“I would indeed be interested [in making a film]. I can easily see myself as a cinematographer, maybe even a director,” he told Ramp Style magazine (via MusicNews).

He continued: “I remember working with Laszlo Kovacs, who did Easy Rider, on one of my early videos. He had a glass round his neck and was constantly looking at the cloud formations waiting for the right light. Pure genius!

“With smartphone cameras that can capture every moment, everyone can be a photographer. The future will be more interactive and intense, and there will be more cameras documenting everything all the time.”

He added: “One of the most profoundly important things is people using their cameras to document atrocities. Everyone is a photojournalist. From eco-terrorism to George Floyd, photos and videos have completely changed our world overnight.”

In other news, last November Adams revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in a month.

Adams was due to appear at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 30, where he would have joined H.E.R. to perform “It’s Only Love” in honour of the newly inducted Tina Turner (with whom Adams duetted on the 1985 hit), but he pulled out after testing positive for the virus.

The singer-songwriter then revealed that he tested positive again upon his arrival in Italy (November 25) for the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed.

Elsewhere, this May Adams will head out on UK tour in support of his forthcoming 15th album, ‘So Happy It Hurts’, which is due for release in March.