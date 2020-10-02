Bryson Tiller drops ‘Anniversary’ album featuring new track with Drake

Bryson Tiller has released his new album ‘Anniversary’, and it features a new track with Drake.

The follow-up to 2017’s ‘True To Self’ is made up of 10 tracks and sees Drake lend his vocals to the slick cut ‘Outta Time’, produced by Nineteen85, Vinylz and 40.

Prior to the release of his new album, Tiller filled his Instagram with photographs from 2015, a year that saw him have huge success with his debut album, ‘Trapsoul’.

Revisiting the critically acclaimed album, the singer, who sometimes goes by the name Pen Griffey due to his talents as a songwriter, last week released a deluxe edition of ‘Trapsoul. it features three unreleased tracks, including ‘Rambo (Last Blood)’ with The Weeknd.

Tiller also shared a new video for one of the 2015 album’s tracks, ‘Right My Wrongs’.

In the run-up to the release of ‘Anniversary’, Tiller honoured Breonna Taylor with a series of billboard messages in Kentucky.

Taylor was shot and killed by officers during a raid on her home in the state in March. Last week, Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron failed to charge the police officers who fatally shot her.

The verdict prompted Tiller, who recently purchased billboards to promote his forthcoming album ‘Anniversary’, to instead use them to pay tribute to Taylor.

“Dear Breonna Taylor, you’ve brought the city of Louisville together like I’ve never seen before, and we will never forget you…” one billboard read. Another stated: “We love you Breonna Taylor.”