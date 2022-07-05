BTOB, PENTAGON and more to perform at Chotha Fest 2022 in Indonesia

Indonesian music festival Chotha Fest has announced the lineup for its August concert, including several South Korean acts.

Yesterday (July 4), the annual music festival announced that it would be returning this summer with a line-up of popular South Korean acts. Set to take place on August 27 at the Tennis Indoor Senayan, Chotha Fest 2022 will feature performances by K-pop boybands BTOB and PENTAGON, as well as singer-songwriter Gaho and his band Kave.

Tickets for the concert go on pre-sale from July 7-8, via GUD Hype, before opening up to the public on July 9.

In recent weeks, several K-pop idols have announced upcoming appearances throughout Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, for later this year. Notably, boybands SEVENTEEN and Tomorrow X Together will be making stops in Jakarta in September and October respectively, as part of their ongoing world tours.

Meanwhile, ASTRO idol-actor Cha Eun-woo has announced a slew of appearances as part of his new ‘2022 Just One 10 Minute’ solo fan meeting tour, which kicks off in Jakarta on July 23.

In other K-pop news, TWICE member and soloist Nayeon has become the first-ever K-pop soloist to enter the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 with her debut mini-album ‘IM NAYEON’, which arrived late last month.

Prior to this, TWICE had also landed in the Top 10 two times last year, with their studio album ‘Formula Of Love: T+O=<3’ and mini-album ‘Taste of Love’ peaking at Number Three and Six respectively.