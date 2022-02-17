Watch BtoB’s nostalgic teaser for ‘The Song’ music video

BtoB have dropped the first teaser for the music video for their upcoming single, ‘The Song’.

The new visual, which dropped earlier today (February 17), opens on a stack of opened letters, as it shifts over to Hyunsik folding and placing a piece of paper into an envelope. We then see the various whereabouts of the BtoB members, who are all connected once again when one of them receives a letter, presumably from Hyunsik.

The boyband reunite as they walk towards a mailbox in the middle of empty land, before the teaser comes to a close. ‘The Song’ drops alongside its music video on February 21, and will also feature on the group’s upcoming third studio album ‘Be Together’.

Aside from ‘The Song’, the ‘Be Together’ album is set to include 12 other tracks, all of which were co-written and co-produced by members Hyunsik, Minhyuk and Peniel.

Their long-awaited comeback as a full group was first announced late last month, and arrives nearly four years since their last music release as a complete unit, which was 2018’s ‘This Is Us’ mini-album.

The group had undergone a prolonged hiatus following both Sungjae and Hyunsik’s compulsory two-year military consignment, from which they were discharged in November last year. All six remaining BtoB members have notably completed government-mandated military requirements.

Despite Sungjae and Hyunsik’s temporary absence, the remaining four members of BtoB (Eunkwang, Changsub, Peniel and Minhyuk) have released music under both the BtoB name, as well as the sub-unit BtoB 4U.

Their first mini-album as BtoB 4U, ‘Inside’, was released in November 2020, and a special album titled ‘4U: OUTSIDE’ arrived in September 2021 under the BtoB name. The quartet also participated in the popular Mnet survival reality programme Kingdom: Legendary War last year.