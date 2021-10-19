BTS to perform at Los Angeles stop of 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

BTS are set to take the stage during the Los Angeles stop of the Jingle Ball Tour later this year.

Yesterday (October 18), Los Angeles-based radio station 102.7 KISS FM announced that BTS have joined the line-up for the Los Angeles stop of the upcoming 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour.

The concert will take place on December 3, and will also feature performances by Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, the Black Eyed Peas and more.

🚨 #BTS is coming to #KIISJingleBall! 🎁 Opening the show with their hit songs #Dynamite and #Butter 🙌 🎄Find out how to win tickets here: https://t.co/6KqnP27Pc3! ❤️ See you there bestie! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Mgc1XejoNN — 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027KIISFM) October 18, 2021

BTS later confirmed that appearance through a tweet on their official social media account. “We can’t wait to spend the holidays with you in LA at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball,” the boyband wrote.

We can’t wait to spend the holidays with you in LA at the @iHeartRadio Jingle Ball💜 Find more about #iHeartJingleBall here 👉 https://t.co/6LKif4IK8x pic.twitter.com/WbeTFc3ssA — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) October 18, 2021

BTS’ appearance at the Los Angeles stop of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, the boyband will be performing their upcoming online concert ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ live in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

The septet’s live ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concerts will be held on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2. Those dates will also mark the boyband’s first in-person concerts since their 2019 ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X are also set to join the Jingle Ball tour for four stops this year – Philadelphia on December 13, Washington, D.C. on December 14, Atlanta on December 16 and Miami on December 19.

In related news, BTS recently extended unveiled a remix of ‘My Universe’, their hit collaboration with Coldplay. The rework, dubbed “Suga’s Remix”, sees the BTS rapper putting his own spin on the super-sized pop production of the original.